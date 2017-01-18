The selection trial will be held at the Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Centre, Judges’ Field on January 22. Players, both boys and girls, born on or after January 1, 1999 may join the camp, informed GSA volleyball secretary Amba Saikia Patgiri in a release.

Referees: Meanwhile the Assam Volleyball Association has announced the panel of referees for the 53rd Junior Inter District Volleyball Championship.

The referees are: Jayanta Bora, Dulal Bora, Rupjyoti Thakur, Dipen Saikia, Darpan Neog, Nazrul Islam (all Jorhat), Utpal Barua, Mukut Gogoi, Raju Gogoi (all Sivasagar).