Foreign teams like Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA) UK and USPA are participating in the tournament and is being organised by Manipur Tourism in association with the AMPA and will continue till January 21.

A women polo team from Manipur will compete with the two international teams in the tournament. Team USPA Women is participating in the tournament for the second time. Its special relationship with Manipur began in 2013 when the US men’s team took part in the Manipur International Polo Tournament. For the USPA Women it will be their maiden international tournament. The HPA, UK is the governing body for the game of polo in UK.