The away team, Shillong Lajong started the match brightly and were looking very dangerous in front of goal. They were on the attacking mode right from start and kept on pressurising the Aizawl FC.

In the 5th minute of the match, Lajong were awarded a penalty when the referee spotted Lalruatthara bringing down Redeem Tlang inside the box. But Lajong’s Brazilian striker, Fabio Pena failed to beat the opponent goalkeeper, Albino Gomes who made a brilliant save.

Lalruatthara gave the home side some joy and reasons to celebrate by opening the account in the 32nd minute.

In the 63rd minute, Aizawl FC doubled the lead when their Syrian playmaker Almna delivered a good cross to Jayesh Rane whose shot was deflected past Chinglensana’s leg and easily sailed into the goal.

Lajong worked hard to get back into the game. They were awarded another penalty in the 83rd minute when Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowaki was brought down by Aizawl’s defender Kingsley. Yuta came forward to shoot from the spot and convert the penalty for Lajong to reduce the deficit. – Agencies