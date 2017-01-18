



“Not yet. I’m not there yet,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by ESPN on Tuesday.

“The reason being that I just need to settle things in my head. Over the last few years something has come to mind, which is the fact that we haven’t won a World Cup yet. And for me to make it to the 2019 World Cup, I can’t really be serious in every format.

“So I’ve made myself unavailable for the New Zealand Test series. I will be there for the ODIs, and I’m definitely not retiring from Test cricket because I have plans to come back at some stage,” he added.

De Villiers said he wanted to focus on the 2019 World Cup ahead of everything else at present. – IANS