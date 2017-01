Ex-Cong MLA passes away

Correspondent

TURA, Jan 17 - Mountbatten K Sangma, a former Congress MLA of Dalu constituency in West Garo Hills, passed away today after a prolonged bout of illness. Mountbatten was 69 years old. The former Congressman won from the Dalu LA constituency in the year 1988 by a margin of 823 votes. He defeated Hill People’s Union (HPU) candidate Archibold A Sangma.