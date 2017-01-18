The release allegedly came after family members of the three victims paid a total of Rs 25,000 to their captors. The initial ransom for the safe release of the traders was rumoured to be about Rs 10 lakh, which was scaled down to the amount paid following frenetic negotiations between the kidnappers and the families.

The three released traders are all from Dalu in West Garo Hills district and have been identified as Tamal Dey (38) and Dulan Mahanta (36) of Killapara and Durgapada Dutta (35) of Chaipani. The three were abducted on January 10 when they, along with eight others, were travelling in a vehicle. Eight of them, however, managed to escape from the vehicle.