In the first fire mishap that broke out at Gour Hill, Aalo at 2.30 am, nine government departmental barracks, including six semi-RCC and three OBT barracks, were gutted, rendering the occupants homeless. The barracks belonged to the Department of Hydro Power where the employees of the department were lodged.

In another fire incident that occurred at Ngomdir village at around 10 am, seven houses were completely gutted.

Both movable and immovable properties, like power tillers, rice mills, motorcycles, licensed gun and traditional ornaments were completely destroyed in the accident.