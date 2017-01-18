Unveiling a booklet, ‘Rise of BJP in Tripura – A Report’, BJP State unit president Biplab Kumar Dey and party observer Sunil Deodhar on Tuesday said the BJP is now poised to make a big difference in the political spectrum of the State.

Nowadays hundreds of people, who were active members of other political parties, are joining the BJP across the State. “A large number of them belonged to the ruling CPI(M). This is indeed an important development as these people have defied the threat and set aside all the sop and doles offered to them by the ruling party. Many of them are also from the tribal communities,” he said.

“If the elections are held on scheduled time in Tripura, the BJP will surely oust the Marxist regime,” he said adding that party national leaders are keeping a close watch on the happenings here.

Claiming that the BJP is making foray into tribal areas, Deb said the party welcome the joining of hands of three anti-Left political parties – INPT, IPFT and NCT.

“We welcome such a move to prevent split in anti-Left vote bank, but don’t support its strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. A Bill can’t be State-specific, keeping in mind the country’s diversities,” he pointed out.

Regarding possible tie-up with tribal-centric parties, Deb said, “The elections are still far away; at least one year left. We have already made progress in strengthening the organisation in the State’s tribal areas. Moreover, such issues are not settled by the State party leaders.”

Deb said that the BJP-led Central government has sanctioned setting up four more Navodaya Vidhylayas around eight month back, but the State government has failed to arrange the required land. Moreover, the Centre has proposed the State government to raise three battalions of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) with full investment of the Ministry of Home Affairs. “But the matter has not been settled yet. Had the State accepted the proposal, at least 3,000 youths could have got jobs in TSR battalions,” he said.