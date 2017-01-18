Narrating the Naga history, Rio said the Government of India and the world are now recognising the Nagas as a people. “Our political issue is no more known as law-and-order issue, but as a political issue. And we are now recognised as a people with a unique history,” Rio said while unveiling the Lotha Ekhae Ekhung 50th general conference monolith stone at Chukitong in Wokha district recently.

Speaking on the theme of the programme ‘Be an agent of change’, the former Nagaland Chief Minister said positive change will not come as miracle, but every concerned individual needs to work towards it as stakeholders in the society. He observed that the modern Naga society is an educated society, but in regard to the process of civilisation and evolution it is still a young society to call itself civilised. He also noted that among the Nagas, the Lotha community has exceedingly achieved on many competitive platforms and have done well on social, education and economy ratings as well.

“Education, the most powerful weapon, can make a person an asset of the society and a positive agent of change, but taking it for granted and misuse of knowledge can make him a liability for the society,” he said. Educating a child through synchronised participation of child, parents and teacher is important as he learns to prepare to face the challenges of life ahead, Rio added.

In his address, Dr Abemo Odyuo, Controller of Examination, Nagaland University, said many things need to change to keep pace with the changing times.

Naga Students’ Federation president Subenthung Kithan, in his greetings, advised the student community to use social media carefully and wisely as irrational and destructive means of its usage will in the long run destroy the peaceful fabric of the society and even between people.