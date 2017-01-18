“Besides we are also expecting more promising candidates this time. After all, the front has been formed to fight against corruption and communalism,” claimed a senior LDFM functionary in Manipur. “We are also fielding a good number of candidates at key constituencies.”

The LDFM was formed by six recognised and registered non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political parties, namely Manipur State Council of CPI, CPI (Marxist), Manipur State units of Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party and the newly-formed Manipur National Democratic Front (MNDF), in a move “to give a new taste” in the NE State where the Congress and the BJP are claiming and counter claiming to form the next government. The MNDF is a party formed by many leaders who had worked in different national parties.

According to sources, many national leaders of the alliance parties, including Atul Kumar Anjan of CPI, Gautam Das of CPI(M), Arunkumar Srivastava of JD(U), are expected to arrive here one after another to start election campaign for their party candidates.

According to CPI (State Council) secretary and LDFM convenor Dr M Nara, the formation of the front was necessitated considering the anti-incumbency factors of the ruling parties, both at the State and Centre. The front was formed on a 35-point common minimum programme and also on the line of what had been demonstrated in Kerala.

Responding to the absence of Leftist MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly in last Assembly polls, former convenor of steering committee of the then Congress-CPI government and ex-minister Dr Nara claimed: “This is because of lack of free-and-fair elections (in present electoral system) where election has become the festival of money and muscle power. However, we’re trying our best to play a key role in giving a new taste in the State.”

Interestingly, the AAP Manipur unit is joining the front even though its main body in Delhi goes alone in Punjab and Goa Assembly elections.