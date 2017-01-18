CD release ceremony



GUWAHATI, Jan 17 - A CD consisting of precious recordings of Borgeet will be released at International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here on January 19 at 6 pm. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be the chief guest, while Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Education & Health and Suresh Chandra Panda, Chief Executive Officer Prasar Bharati, New Delhi, will be the guests of honour. The chief speaker will be Dr CB Satpathy spiritual thinker, writer and philanthropist.