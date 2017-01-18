|
Traffic police personnel feted
GUWAHATI, Jan 17 - Traffic police personnel of Guwahati were felicitated at a function organised by NEEDS, a non-governmental organisation, here on Sunday, as a recognition of their invaluable services and sacrifices, a press released stated.
The event was also aimed at creating awareness among the general public about basic traffic rules.
In keeping with the festive season, Bihu delicacies were also distributed among the traffic police personnel present at the function, the press release added.