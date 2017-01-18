Me-Dam-Me-Phi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 17 - The Tai Kristi Bikash Kendra, Guwahati, will celebrate the 22nd Me-Dam-Me-Phi, the festival of worshipping the ancestors and praying for their eternal peace, on January 31 at Batahghuli, Panjabari. Keeping in mind the ensuing silver jubilee celebration of the event in the year 2020, this year has been declared as the silver jubilee preparation year for the programme. A committee has already been constituted for the next three years with Dinesh Buragohain as president, Ranjit Barua as executive president and Prashanta Duara as general secretary, said a statement. A souvenir named Sao Seng Ren will also be brought out during the daylong programme. Interested writers can contribute to the souvenir and send their write-ups to the Batahghuli office of the centre. A free eye camp will also be held on the occasion.