The discussion was organised recently by Utsah. According to Utsah, dropboxes for complaints should be placed in the schools and a mechanism developed to address the same. “Anonymity of the children/parents should be maintained while sharing the details of the complaints/grievances with other agencies such as the media in order to protect their privacy/confidentiality. Information, education and communication materials on corporeal punishment should be circulated among students and staff of schools. Posters on corporeal punishment and information about reporting mechanisms (like 1098) can be placed at conspicuous locations within the school premises,” said Utsah founder Miguel Das Queah.

Queah said ASCPCR, the district child welfare committee and the district child protection officer can pay surprise visits to schools as that can play an effective role in checking corporeal punishment. “School students should have access to trained counsellors. Counsellors can play a crucial role in addressing behaviour-related issues amongst children, while providing necessary support in cases where a child suffers any form of corporeal punishment or psychological aggression by teachers. School counsellors can also provide technical assistance to the management in formulating alternative modules of child discipline,” added Queah.

The panel has also suggested mandatory training of teachers on child rights and circulation of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines on elimination of corporal punishment.

“Corporeal punishment and psychological aggression can have a long-term, negative impact on the development of a child. A child that is hit is more likely to be aggressive toward family or peers and exhibit other anti-social behaviour. No study has established positive associations with physical discipline, to date. Despite bans and prohibitions, corporeal punishment remains a cultural reality in the schools of Assam. Without introduction of a strict deterrent, the issue of corporeal punishment will keep on posing a huge threat to a child’s right to protection,” said Queah.