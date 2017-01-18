The committee has the Additional Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, as Chairman and representatives from the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Pollution Control Board, Assam, State Fire Services, Assam Engineering College, Forest department, president of the Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers’ Association and president of the Architects Association.

In the press statement, AREIDA president PK Sharma said that the Government of India guidelines are much more improved and conducive to the ease of doing business and affordable housing compared to the existing regulations.

He urged the government to amend the byelaws for the other urban areas of Assam as well.