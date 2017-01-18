Marwari Hospitals, which recently earned the distinction of successfully delivering one lakh babies since its inception, would soon have the NAAT facility in place, meaning that the HIV virus along with other viruses like Hepatitis B could now be detected within the shortest possible time.

At present, International Hospitals of Guwahati is the only set-up to have such a facility in the State.

Inclusion of the NAAT facility in government set-ups, especially in the medical colleges, has been in the planning stage for quite some time, although the budget proposals submitted to the government are yet to be approved.

The NAAT, according to experts, can detect the HIV virus in blood within three days of infection unlike the ELISA (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay) and a more modern CLIA (Enhanced Chemiiluminescence Assay) that detect HIV antibodies only after the 18-day window period associated with HIV.

Talking to this reporter, Sarat Kumar Jain, president of Marwari Hospitals informed that the NAAT facility would be in place in another four months’ time and all the related infrastructure and formalities have already been taken care of.

“As far as the cost of putting in place the NAAT facility in the State is concerned, it will be more than one crore rupees to begin with. We, at the hospital here strive to provide quality healthcare to the needy at affordable prices as has been our endeavour since our inception,” Jain opined.

“After the Mangaldoi incident in 2013 where the blood infected with HIV virus was transfused to other persons, followed by last year’s case of a three-year-old child getting infected, the need for an overhaul was badly felt. However, things are yet to take a final shape in the government sector,” a health expert said.