

The women who were felicitated at the ‘Aaror Manuh Gorakiloi Kritagyata’ programme. – AT photo The women who were felicitated at the ‘Aaror Manuh Gorakiloi Kritagyata’ programme. – AT photo

Inaugurating the programme, eminent educationist Professor Amarjyoti Chowdhury paid tribute to the cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala on the occasion of his death anniversary, which is observed as Silpi Divas.

“Jyotiprasad Agarwala always promoted universal brotherhood keeping intact the essence of the indigenous heritage. At a time when the State grapples with the lack of cohesion among the communities and tussles involving mutual differences, his thoughts can be a guiding spirit for the State and its people,” he said.

Sabitri Das, wife of Purushottam Das; Aroti Barua, wife of lyricist Rudra Baruah; Latu Chakraborty, wife of Sarbeswar Chakrabarty; Mai Saikia, wife of Satriya Nritya exponent Raseswar Saikia Borbayan; Arunamoyee Baishya; wife of Kshiradakanta Bishaya; Bibi Borthakur, wife of Mahendra Borthakur; Dalimi Chowdhury, wife of Nalini Choudhury; Kiran Barua, wife of Ishan Barua; Indira Barua, wife of Shaila Barua; Mallika Barua, wife of Niren Barua; Rita Bhuyan, wife of Dhiru Bhuyan; Kshirada Sarma, wife of Mahananda Sarma; Sewali Gohain, wife of Charu Gohain; Smrity M Barua, wife of Mahananda Mazindar Barua; Zebeen Ahmed, wife of Altaf Mazid; Geetanjali Nayar, wife of OP Nayar; Ranu Das Chowdhury, wife of Dhrubajyoti Kishor Choudhury (Bhayamama); Anjana Dutta, wife of Ridip Dutta and Bimala Hazarika, wife of Ashim Hazarika were honoured for their roles in the lives of the great artistes.

The wives of Durgeswar Borthakur and Jibeswar Chakravarty could not attend the programme due to ill health.

Noted artistes including Ramen Barua, Mousumi Sahariya, Pulak Banerjee, Mallika Kandali, Dr Anjanjyoti Choudhury and Nayan Patgiri among others, took part in the felicitation programme.

Joymoti, the first Assamese film was also screened on the occasion as a tribute to the Rupkonwar.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) also observed the death anniversary of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala at Rajiv Bhawan today. At a memorial meeting, APCC president Ripun Bora and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, along with other members of the party paid floral tribute to the cultural icon of the State.

Silpi Divas at city school: Silpi Divas was observed at the Nilachal Jatiya Vidyalaya here today to pay tribute to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

Senior teacher Manshi Das lighted the lamp in memory of the iconic figure. Teacher Diganta Deka spoke at length on the multifarious achievements and contributions of Agarwala.

Nilachal Jatiya Vidyalaya also began its school week ’17 celebrations today. Song and dance competitions were held on the first day.