Verma said President Barack Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry and a lot of other people had worked in pushing India’s membership to the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and that the US will continue to work on it.

China had yesterday said admission of non-NPT signatories in NSG cannot be a ‘farewell gift’ for countries to give to each other. The Chinese reaction had come after the Obama administration asserted that Beijing was an ‘outlier’ in the efforts to make India a member of the elite nuclear club. – PTI