A high-powered committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of Opposition, has met yesterday to decide the name of the new CBI Director, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Centre, told a bench comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and AM Khanwilkar.

The bench deferred the hearing on a related PIL till January 20 after Rohatgi submitted that the minutes of the meeting “are still being drawn up” as the high-powered panel has deliberated on the short-listed names yesterday and things would be clear by Friday.

The court, on December 16 last year, had asked the government as to why the panel has not met so far. The Attorney General had then responded by saying that the meeting would take place soon. – PTI