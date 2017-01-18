

Silpi Bota-2017 winners Mridula Das and Ramen Choudhury (2nd from left) receiving the awards from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function held at Borghuli playground in Biswanath district on Tuesday. – UB Photos Silpi Bota-2017 winners Mridula Das and Ramen Choudhury (2nd from left) receiving the awards from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a function held at Borghuli playground in Biswanath district on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Taking part as the chief guest in the meeting held at Borghuli playground of Gohpur, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the contributions of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala towards the greater Assamese culture. He said the Rupkonwar like the Vaishnavite saint, Srimanta Sankaradeva had enriched the State’s culture with unique creations, and called upon the huge gathering to follow the footsteps of these two great personalities.

Sonowal announced that the government would soon initiate steps to preserve the Bholaguri Tea Estate where the Rupkonwar had set up a makeshift studio to make the first Assamese feature film Joymoti, and the old Gohpur Police Station that witnessed the supreme sacrifice of Kanaklata Baruah and Mukunda Kakoti during the Quit India Movement.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State Government will institute an award in the name of Sonit Konwar Gajen Baruah from this year.

In the function, this year’s Silpi Bota was presented to music composer Ramen Choudhury and singer Mridula Das by the Chief Minister. The award carries Rs 1 lakh, a citation, a seleng sadar and a safura.

Ministers Nava Kumar Doley, Ranjit Dutta and Pallav Lochan Das, Parliamentarian RP Sharma, MLAs Pramod Borthakur and Padma Hazarika, besides Cultural Commissioner Secretary Preetam Saikia were present on the occasion. Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah delivered the welcome address.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled a bust of the Rupkonwar at Bholaguri Tea Estate.