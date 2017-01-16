It may be noted that though the construction work of the drain and culvert of the town had started way back on June 6, 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 170 crore, the pace of the work has been very sluggish. Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Rs 170-crore project is being implemented by Isolax Consan Corviun Construction under the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Programme. Subcontractors KK Span Pipes Pvt Limited and North East Energy Pvt Ltd are presently carrying on the construction work. The work was expected to be completed in three years, but the project has not shown satisfactory progress although two and a half years have already gone by.

In view of the sluggish progress, the Chief Minister directed the department concerned as well as the construction agency to complete the work on a war footing.

On the other hand, Sonowal also inspected the under-construction work of the embankment meant to provide protection to Dibrugarh town. Though the construction work has almost completed, Sonowal asked to complete the work of solar lighting expeditiously. He also met the officers of the Water Resources Department and reviewed various schemes and asked the department to complete the projects on a fast-track basis.

Sonowal said that government is committed to beautifying the 150-year-old town and put in all the modern amenities for the people. The government will take all steps to save the town from the scourge of recurring floods and all encroachments will be evicted.

He also reviewed the status of implementation of various welfare schemes by the district administration and asked the Deputy Commissioner to personally supervise the implementation of the schemes.

MP Rameswar Teli, MLA Prasanta Phukan, Rituparna Baruah, Chakra Gogoi, senior officers of the District administration, and project executing agencies were present during the inspection. This was stated in an official press release issued here today.