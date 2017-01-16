Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 150-year-celebration of office of the Cachar Deputy Commissioner, which got under way today, Dev said, “Manipur is the eastern-most state of the country and we are on the southern most part of the state of Assam and there is a need to get connected to the capital city of Manipur.”

Interestingly, the demand from the Congress MP has come ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur. When asked about how the Congress is taking up the issue, Dev denied any political motive behind the demand, saying “since we have State PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya from the Barak Valley, we have great expectations from him. The minister must take the initiative to link Imphal with the mega project. The Chief Minister of Manipur is also looking forward to the completion of the project.”

She said the demand was made before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal when he had been the Union Minister of Sports.

On the other hand, reacting to her demand, Suklabaidya said the government will look into the aspect of taking measures to stretch the project to Imphal.