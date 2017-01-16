He urged everyone to come forward and join hands for protection of rhinos, said sources in the Forest Department.

The Governor had arrived here last evening and attended a cultural programme at the Forest Centenary Convention Centre. Today at 6.30 am, the Governor along with his family went for an elephant safari at the Kohora central range for an hour, followed by a jeep safari for one and a half hours. He appreciated the scenic beauty of the National Park, the sources added.