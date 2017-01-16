ANN Service
SIVASAGAR, Jan 15 - Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of Sivasagar Press Club at the Sivasagar Yuva Dal auditorium recently, Dr Alok Kumar Buragohain, Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University said that journalism in Assam is inseparably linked to literature and the pulse of the Assamese society. He said that Mahatma Gandhi himself was an astute journalist and he could successfully rekindle the spirit of the Indians through his writings in Harijan and Young India. Dr Buragohain added that the press has a greater role to play in India which is going to be the youngest and most vigorous country in the world in the next three years with more than 50 per cent population in between the ages of 20 to 35 years.
He said that the responsibility of educating and guiding this teeming multitude of young brigade falls on the teaching community. “If they fail to devote themselves to their job seriously, this demographic dividend will turn into a demographic disaster,” he added. He said that the press too should rise to the occasion as the youths when deprived of proper skill and education may turn into a serious threat to the society.
Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, president, Sivasagar Press Club presided over the meeting which was also addressed by Iqbal Hussain, senior journalist, Dibrugarh. Ahmed said that a large section of young scribes have been infected with the ego virus and so cannot realise that the respect they gain from others is due to the profession they are in.
Inamul Hazarika, secretary, Sivasagar Press Club, delivered the welcome speech while Dr Utpal Dutta and Khalilur Rahman, assistant secretaries, Sivasagar Press Club, conducted the felicitation programme.
The meeting was also attended by Kasyap Joshipura, senior executive, ONGC, Nazira, Punaram Mili, president, All India ONGC ST& SC Employees’ Association, social worker and former president of the Satra Mahasabha Lakhikanta Mahanta.