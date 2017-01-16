He said that the responsibility of educating and guiding this teeming multitude of young brigade falls on the teaching community. “If they fail to devote themselves to their job seriously, this demographic dividend will turn into a demographic disaster,” he added. He said that the press too should rise to the occasion as the youths when deprived of proper skill and education may turn into a serious threat to the society.

Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, president, Sivasagar Press Club presided over the meeting which was also addressed by Iqbal Hussain, senior journalist, Dibrugarh. Ahmed said that a large section of young scribes have been infected with the ego virus and so cannot realise that the respect they gain from others is due to the profession they are in.

Inamul Hazarika, secretary, Sivasagar Press Club, delivered the welcome speech while Dr Utpal Dutta and Khalilur Rahman, assistant secretaries, Sivasagar Press Club, conducted the felicitation programme.

The meeting was also attended by Kasyap Joshipura, senior executive, ONGC, Nazira, Punaram Mili, president, All India ONGC ST& SC Employees’ Association, social worker and former president of the Satra Mahasabha Lakhikanta Mahanta.