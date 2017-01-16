The first day’s programme will begin at 8.30 am with flag hoisting by Surendra Nath Kalita, president of the Haribhanga Gaon Unnayan Samittee followed by lighting of lamps and garlanding programmes on the martyr’s altar by Haren Haloi, vice-president and Paresh Ch. Barman, member of the samittee while the garlanding on the the portrait of Rupkowar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Kalaguri Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Dr Mamani Raisom Goswami will be performed by Prasanna Kalita, Babul Kalita, Jogeswar Kalita and Bhadreswar Dakua. Again, Kanteswar Kalita and Madan Ch. Barman will light the lamp on the memorial altar.

Dr Nanigopal Mahanta of Gauhati University will formally inaugurate the Haribhanga Sabha Mahotsov at 6 pm. The inauguration and felicitation meeting to be chaired by Surendra Nath Kalita, will be attended by Munindra Narayan Goswami, retired professor, BH College as the distinguished guest.

The programmes of the remaining days will be bhagawat paath, naamkirtan, dance competition, dhulia, natyavinay etc.

In the cultural nite on January 17 and January 19, Pranita Baishya Medhi and Kumar Tapan and Sudipta Bhwardwaj and Rupali Das will enthrall the audience.

On the other hand, Rajtilak Theatre, a mobile group, will stage their drama on January 20, 21and 22.