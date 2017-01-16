He also mentioned that earlier also, many project reports regarding the infrastructural development of Sonbeel were sent to Delhi, but nothing was done.

Talking to ANN Service, Ratabari MLA Kripanath Malah said, “due to very pathetic socio-economic condition of the people of the 110 char villages of Sonbeel, where more than two lakh people are living, I have taken this initiative.” It may be noted that the local people are still deprived of drinking water, power supply, communication, hospitals etc. All these facilities along with others, still remain a dream for them, which is really a matter of deep regret, for which, I have sent a proposal of Rs 400 crore, to the Centre. Sonbeel is the second largest wetland in Asia, situated in the south-eastern part of Karimganj district.

Official sources said that only 25 per cent villages, out of the 110 char villages of Sonbeel area, under Nilambazar and RK Nagar circles have been electrified.