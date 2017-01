Assam lift national roll ball title



GUWAHATI, Jan 15 - Assam annexed the 8th Mini (U-11) National Roll Ball Championship title defeating Uttar Pradesh 8-7 in extra time at Udaipur, Rajasthan. The score line was 5-5 during regulation time. Earlier in the semifinal, Assam got the better of Rajasthan 5-3, stated a press release.