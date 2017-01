State cyclists win medals



GUWAHATI, Jan 15 - Assam bagged a gold and two bronze medals in the Road Cycling event of the Khelo India National Sports Competition held at New Delhi today, stated a press release. Medal winners: Jayshree Gogoi, gold in Mass Start (U-17 girls’); Bristi Kongkana Gogoi, bronze in Mass Start (U-17 girls’) and Priyanki Duarah, bronze in Mass Start (U-14 girls’).