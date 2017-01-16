Kashyap suffered a labrum tear during his match against HS Prannoy in the finals.

With Chennai Smashers leading 3-2 after the first three matches, Kashyap took the court against Mumbai’s Prannoy in the first men’s singles. During a rally, he dived at the forecourt to retrieve the shuttle and ended up hurting his shoulder.

“I have to go to the hospital and get the MRI done and then I will know what’s next. This injury might heal in 5-6 days or might take 2-3 weeks also. So I don’t think I will be able to play in Malaysia (Grand Prix Gold from Jan 16) since I have to leave tomorrow but hopefully I will play Syed Modi,” Kashyap had said before the scale of his injury was known.

Kashyap has been going through a tough phase since last year after he injured his knee and it derailed his Olympic dream. On his comeback, he reached the semifinals at Korea Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament.

Asked about the 11-point scoring format that was used in the second season of Premier Badminton League, Kashyap said an attacking player has an advantage in this format. – PTI