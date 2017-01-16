

New Zealand’s Tom Latham sweeps the ball during day four of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at Wellington, on Sunday. New Zealand’s Tom Latham sweeps the ball during day four of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at Wellington, on Sunday.

Bangladesh, seeking a first win over New Zealand, ended the penultimate day on Sunday with a 122-run lead on 66 for three but possibly only six wickets in hand after opener Imrul Kayes retired hurt.

Although a draw remains the most likely outcome, both sides have the chance to force the issue should Bangladesh offer a sporting final-day declaration on a pitch still full of runs.

A short-pitched barrage by the Bangladesh quicks and poor shot selection against part-time Mahmudullah stopped the New Zealand first innings at 539. The tourists built on the 56-run lead to be 66 for three at stumps in their second innings with Mominul Haque not out on 10.

Tamim Iqbal made 25 and Imrul was stretchered off after injuring his left hip when diving for a single having made 24. After New Zealand resumed the fourth day at 292 for three, opener Latham batted on to 177 to ensure the follow-on mark was comfortably passed.

BJ Watling (49) and Mitchell Santner (73) reduced the deficit to less than 100, with Santner and Trent Boult (4 not out) frustrating Bangladesh with a 35-run partnership for the final wicket.

Santner lofted Shakib Al Hasan over the long-on boundary for six, his third of the innings, to overtake his previous best of 71 against India at Kanpur four months ago.

SCORECARD

Bangladesh 1st innings: 595-8 dcl

New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 292-3): J Raval c Imrul Kayes b Kamrul Islam 27, T Latham lbw Shakib Al Hasan 177, K Williamson c Imrul Kayes b Taskin Ahmed 53, R Taylor c Mahmudullah b Kamrul Islam 40, H Nicholls c Mehedi Hasan b Shakib Al Hasan 53, C de Grandhomme c Imrul Kayes b Subashis Roy 14, B Watling c Imrul Kayes b Mahmudullah 49, M Santner b Subashis Roy 73, T Southee lbw Mahmudullah 1, N Wagner c Imrul Kayes b Kamrul Islam 18, T Boult not out 4. Extras: (b10, lb3, w16, nb1) 30. Total: (all out; 148.2 overs) 539. Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-131, 3-205, 4-347, 5-366, 6-398, 7-471, 8-473, 9-504, 10-539. Bowling: Mehedi 37-5-116-0, Subashis 26.2-6-89-2, Taskin 29-4-141-1, Kamrul 26-4-87-3, Shakib 27-2-78-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-15-2.

Bangladesh 2nd innings: Tamim Iqbal b Santner 25, Imrul Kayes rtd 24, Mominul Haque batting 10, Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5, Mehedi Hasan Miraz run out 1, Shakib Al Hasan batting 0. Extras: (nb 1) 1. Total (three wickets; 18.3 overs) 66. Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-63, 3-66. Bowling: Boult 4-0-21-0, Southee 3-1-12-0, Santner 6-0-19-1, Wagner 5.3-1-14-1. – AFP