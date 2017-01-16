The inductees included incumbent Deputy Speaker and MLA from Tuting-Yingkiong, Alo Libang, Government Spokesperson Bamang Felix from Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district and MLA Mohesh Chai from Tezu Assembly constituency in Lohit district. Interestingly, all three are new faces. While Libang and Felix are two-time legislators, government doctor-turned-politician Mohesh Chai is a first-timer.

Governor V Shanmuganathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Ministers at Raj Bhavan in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, several Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs and senior State Government officers.

Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, BJP national general secretaries Ram Madhav and Kailash Vijayvargiya, convenor of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Tapir Gao also attended the ceremony.

BJP office vandalised: A group of youths, believed to be supporters of a ‘contender’ for ministerial berth, enraged at non-induction of their leader in the Ministry expansion, allegedly vandalised the Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Tapir Gao’s office causing damage to its properties on Saturday.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, few hours after the swearing-in of three new Ministers into the Pema Khandu Ministry. Later, State BJP lodged an FIR with Itanagar police station and the case is being investigated by City police, a party release here said today.

Meanwhile, acting tough against indiscipline, State BJP has suspended its Ziro-Hapoli Mandal unit for “gross” violation of party discipline, debarring Mandal BJP president and rest of office bearers from attending any official function of the party during the pendency of their suspension period.