This was resolved at a meeting of NPF officials held at the residence of party president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu in Kohima, on January 14.

In a press release, NPF working president Apong Pongener said the meeting, which took stock of the situation arising out of the ensuing municipal and town council elections in Nagaland, adopted several resolutions.

The party expressed dismay over the “use of force” by some organisations in preventing some NPF ticket holders in filing their nomination papers. It appealed to the Naga Hoho, ENPO, tribe Hohos and citizens to cooperate and support the Government’s decision to conduct the elections.

Meanwhile, NPF has taken strong exception to Ao Senden’s usage of the term “so-called Minister” that it applied to Nagaland Cabinet Minister Nuklutoshi while “debarring” him from entering ‘Ao territory’.

Noting that Nuklutoshi is a legally appointed Minister, NPF president Dr Shürhozelie stated the former has been performing his duties as a Minister (as per) the decision of the Government to conduct municipal and town elections.”

“Anyone (who) calls him ‘so-called Minister’ is expressing not only to disgrace Minister Nuklotoshi but more serious is that it challenges the validity of the Indian Constitution. As a result, the expression has become illegal,” stated the NPF president.

Further, he suggested that if this was done “intentionally,” it will be viewed seriously, but if it was a “mistake”, then the “best course” for Ao Senden would be to “withdraw the resolution” as “tendering an apology” in such a case “is not sufficient.”