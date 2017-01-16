Interacting with students of ICFAI University on the ocassion of 10th anniversary of the varsity on Friday, Verma said that the US wanted peace in the region and condemned terrorist activities in Indo-Pak border areas.

“US and India have been working together to build aircraft carrier and combat aircraft including helicopters as the two countries have strong Defence trade and technology initiatives,” he said.

Verma said the last two years were the best years in the relationship between India and the US which was earlier like a roller-coaster.

Verma said that US President and Indian Prime Minister met nine times during the period with three summits held, and over a hundred initiatives taken up and 40 working groups at the top government levels set up.

He said that the volume of trade between the two biggest democratic countries was over 110 billion dollars with 500 American companies investing in India and over 200 Indian companies having investments in the US.

“At present, India is the largest business partner of the US in the globe,” he said, adding that India issued 1.1 million visas to Americans while 1.2 million Americans visited India during last year.

Clean energy and combat against climate change would be the two biggest issues for the two countries as Delhi and Washington would cooperate in civil nuclear and carbon-free power generation, he said.

“Digital connectivity and internet super highways are the areas where the two nations should work together not only for bilateral benefit but also to benefit other countries,” he said.