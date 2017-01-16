The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 3.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Scientific Officer K Lalrammuana said, adding that 3.2 degrees Celsius was the lowest ever temperature recorded in Aizawl.

“The reading broke the record of minimum temperature of 3.7 degree Celsius recorded on January 24, 2016 while the lowest maximum temperature ever recorded was on January 21, 2016 at 19.9 degree Celsius,” he said. – PTI