Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Gupta sent Devi to Tihar Jail after the police said she was not required for custodial probe.

The police, however, said it might seek her fresh custody in the coming days if they needed to confront her with some other KCP members, who have been apprehended in Manipur and are being brought here. Devi and KCP chief Khoirom Ranjit were arrested on January 12 from East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.

Ranjit is currently in police custody till January 19 as the court had on January 12 allowed agency’s plea after it claimed that he was to be taken to Manipur for investigation.

The Special Cell of Delhi police had claimed that the accused had shifted the terror outfit’s base to Delhi and were planning to carry out terror strikes here. – PTI