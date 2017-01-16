According to Hindu legend, sage Parshuram killed his father with an axe, but the axe stuck to his hand after committing the murder. Parshuram got rid of this problem when he took bath in this Kund in Lohit river. Since then it has become popular as Parshuram Kund. Hindus believe that if a person takes bath at Parshuram Kund on Makar Sankranti day, he/she will be freed from all sins of life. Hence, every year thousands of people gather here to take a dip in the holy Parshuram Kund which is also known as Brahmakund on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. A huge fair is also organised on this occasion every year.

This year too, Lohit district administration in association with Parshuram Kund Improvement Society made elaborate arrangements for the Mela. But a section of sages coming from north India told this reporter that the arrangements were insufficient. Meanwhile, volunteers of Parshuram Kund Seva Samity are providing food and other basic amenities to the pilgrims.