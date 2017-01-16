

Union HRD Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar (middle) along with BJP NE States in-charge and State leaders speaking to media in Imphal on Sunday. – Photo: Sobhapati Samom

A victory in last year’s Assembly polls in neighbouring Assam has boosted BJP’s confidence to overthrow Congress rule and grab power for the first time in Manipur. After the party came to power in his State, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also recently said that BJP would succeed in forming the government in Manipur.

“Our (poll) plank is unite and develop while their (Congress) plank is divide and rule,” Javadekar claimed. “People (here) want a change and change is what we will deliver”, he added.

On the issue of indefinite economic blockade in the State, the Union Minister said, “Centre has provided adequate security to open the blockade but Chief Minister Ibobi did not use it. If he can’t remove the blockade he should resign”, he demanded.