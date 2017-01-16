The objective of the training was to orient and train the prospective youths on adventure tourism sector in the NE region, so that they can set up their own business ventures and generate employment.

The programme was fully residential and practical training was covered in and around Guwahati’s rock fields and water sports points. The incubation training included mountaineering, basic rock climbing, jungle safari, jungle camping, water sports etc.

Apart from practical training, management topics were also covered such as introduction of adventure tourism, adventure tourism as a business venture, entrepreneurship, business communication, risk management, operations management and legal formalities as well as liability for setting up an adventure tourism enterprise.

While interacting with the media before the valedictory function today, IIE Director Manoj K Das said, “We have started an incubation centre on adventure tourism to promote adventure tourism enterprise by providing training and incubation support to the unemployed youths of NE states.”

Das also said, “Seeing the success of the pilot project last year, we are planning three programmes this year covering 90 unemployed youths.”

A total of 25 participants from different NE states joined the first batch. The 2nd and 3rd batch training will be held in February and March respectively. Altogether 90 prospective youths are expected to be included in the three batches. Apart from training, incubation as well as hand-holding support will be provided to the trained participants for setting up their ventures in this sector.