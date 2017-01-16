Munchi, an indigenous resident of Machkhowa Gargaoniyapatti, later became one of the first two Indian board members of the Gauhati Municipal Board in 1858, together with Late Gargaram Borooah. Borooah, who later became a Sadarmin of Guwahati, was the father of noted scholar Anundoram Borooah.

To revive the tradition, the people of the area have formed a committee under the name and style of Machkhowa Bhogali Bihu Udyapan Samiti with Jinnat Ara Ahmed, Mirel Kuddus and Rajiv Bhattacharyya as chief advisors, Selim Asraf as president, Masaddar Hussain as general secretary and Najimuddin Ahmed Barki as treasurer.

The committee celebrated Bhogali Bihu at the Machkhowa Sir Sadulla Udyan near the historic Guwahati Iddgah on January 13 with an elaborate programme.

Prof Manirul Hussain of Gauhati University, noted lyricist Kirti Kamal Bhuyan, noted lyricist and educationist Prof Birinchi Medhi, journalist Haider Hussain, singer Kishore Giri, actors Brajen Bora, Jerifa Wahid, Rajiv Bhattacharyya and Mirel Kuddus, former All Guwahati Students’ Union leader Prince Faizul Haque, among others, took part in the programme.

A bhelaghar was also erected at the venue by the organisers to celebrate the occasion. On the occasion, sports and quiz competitions too were organised.