Annual festival of Eka Ebong Koekjan
GUWAHATI, Jan 15 - Eka Ebong Koekjan, a literary-cultural journal, recently felicitated three outstanding personalities – noted writer and editor Narayan Chandra Sarker, researcher and editor Dr Prasun Barman and veteran volleyball player and ex-captain of Assam team Chittaranjan Das. The felicitation programme was held at the ITA complex at Machkhowa.
A press release from the organisers said that as part of the 37th anniversary celebration of Eka Ebong Koekjan, a special issue of the journal based on dharmayudha was also released.
The magazine launch was followed by a cultural evening. Aloke Roychowdhury and Sumana Chakraborty performed at the event.