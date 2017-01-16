In an order, Dr M Angamuthu, District Magistrate of Kamrup Metro, has put certain specified areas under this category to regulate the entry of unauthorised persons.

The areas are the southern side of the GS Road starting from Ganeshguri flyover up to Super Market Police Point, the 60-foot road starting from Super Market Police Point to Last Gate, from Last Gate along the RP Road up to the entry point of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and from Ganesh Mandir up to Ganeshguri Chariali.

As per the order, issued under the Assam Maintenance of Public Order Act 1947, barring bona fide residents and public servants of the Assam Secretariat and other offices, only persons having permission of the District Magistrate or any officer duly authorised by him on his behalf or the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, or Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly or an officer duly authorised by him would be allowed to enter the specified areas from January 24 till further notice.