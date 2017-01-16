Sidhu had resigned from Rajya Sabha and quit BJP following which his wife Navjot Kaur had joined Congress on November 20. Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh had said sometime back that Sidhu joining the party was only a matter of time.

“Known for straight talking, ideological commitment to the cause of nationalism as also wit and humour, we are certain that Congress party will be immensely strengthened in Punjab and elsewhere with the entry of Sidhu,” party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement. – PTI