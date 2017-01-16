Highly placed security sources told The Assam Tribune that there was a time when the Nagaland-Myanmar border was considered to be the most vulnerable, but of late, the situation has changed and the militants have started using different routes to sneak into the region from their bases.

Sources said that though some militants are still sneaking to the country through Nagaland, most such infiltrations are taking place through Arunachal Pradesh which is considered to be a peaceful state. Concerned over such movements of militants, the Arunachal Chief Minister also held a high level meeting with senior officers of the Army and paramilitary forces last month to discuss the situation. The meeting was attended among others by the GoCs of the 3 Corps and 4 Corps of the Army, where the steps need to be taken to thwart such ultra movements were discussed.

Security sources said that most such movements were taking place through the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and efforts are on to intensify operations by the security forces not only to plug the routes known to be used by the ultras but also to uproot the makeshift camps of the militants in the area.

Sources admitted that efforts should also be made to intensify vigil along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border area to prevent the inter-state movement of militants. In quite a few incidents, the militants sneaked into Assam through the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Moreover, there were instances of the ultras escaping to Arunachl Pradesh whenever operations are intensified in Assam.

To deal with the situation, the Government of India has already called for better coordination between the police forces of the states of the region, while security agencies are of the view that the surveillance along the inter-state borders should also be intensified.