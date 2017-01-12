The award-giving ceremony was held at India Club, Guwahati on January 7 under the presidentship of Dr Pratul Hazarika, chairman of the trust.

The trust, founded in 1994 by the Hazarika family of Sipajhar with the aim of academic uplift in the district has been awarding the HSLC topper of the district since the last 22 years with a cash award of Rs 10,000 and a certificate of honour.

It has been honouring the high/higher secondary school topper with the Mina Ram Hazarika Award for the best HSLC result in the Darrang district every year. This year, the award was won by Jatiya Vidyalaya School, Sipajhar. The best primary school of 2016 selected for the Bhuyan Chandra Hazarika Award of the district was won by Mangaldoi Town Girl’s LP School.

The trust also instituted an award for the second best HSLC topper with the Rama Kanta Hazarika Award in the district from 2007 with a certificate of honour. In 2016, this award was won by Vivek Bhuyan of Sipajhar Jatiya Vidyalaya School. The best all-rounder awards instituted in memory of Harendra Nath Hazarika and Ahindra Hazarika for Sipajhar HS & MP School and Mangaldoi Govt. HS School were awarded to Jyotishman Bhuyan and Ajay Kr Nath respectively. The best Science and Arts students appearing in the 2016 HSSLC examination from Sipajhar Centre was won by Harekrishna Deka and Barasha Saharia respectively.

Earlier, Prabin Hazarikal’ secretary of the Holi Ram Hazarika Trust welcomed the gathering and thanked the people for their cooperation.