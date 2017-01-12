Interacting with the prominent citizens, journalists, representatives of various students’ bodies at Doomdooma Press Club recently over this issue, Akhil Gogoi also said, “If the Bill is passed by the Parliament, the indigenous people of Assam will lose their political, economic and social rights. Assamese people will become a minority in the State and the Assamese language will lose its official status. Assam will turn into second Tripura where indigenous Assamese people will have to suffer a lot.”

He also urged the people to be united against this decision of the Central Government.