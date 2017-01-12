In this connection, a convention of the North Eastern Hindu Milan Mandirs started at Lumding from January 6 and ended on January 9. The rath yatra (chariot-pulling) festival on this occasion was inaugurated at Lumding by Swami Pradiptanandaji, joinr secretary, Bharat Sevashram Sangha from the field attached to Milan Mandir, Kalibari Road in the presence of Swami Sadhanandaji and many other saints from different parts of India, Shibu Mishra, MLA, Lumding, Suman Haripriya, MLA from Hajo and a large number of dignitaries and students of schools and colleges.

The procession was participated by Patanjali Yogapith, Krishna Mandir of Krishna Nagar, Sitala Mandir of Harulongpher, Balmiki Asram, Ram Sebak Sangh, Gorkha Friends Club, Gour Netai Ashram, Bijoy Krishna Dham, Prajapita Brahmakumari Iswaria Viswavidyalaya, ISCKON, Dangoria Baba Mandir, Ram Krishna Seva Samiti, Kathia Baba Ashram, etc., and almost all the socio-religio-cultural institutions of Lumding and its neighbourhood.

The entire Lumding town was gripped by the festivities and other religio-cultural functions just before Bhogali Bihu. The ‘rath’ after travelling around the town area returned to Milan Mandir area, Kalibari Road.