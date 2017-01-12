|
AAU produces quality fish, jaggery for Bhogali celebration
Correspondent
JORHAT, Jan 11 - To prepare all kinds of traditional sweets and delicious dishes on the eve of Bhogali celebration Jorhat based Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and its sugarcane research station at Buralikson today supplied quintals of aromatic rice, fish, eggs, poultries and jaggery from their own production units to the markets which have registered brisk sales on account of quality.
While the Fishery Research Centre (FRC) of the university produced 15 quintals of fishes for the celebration of Magh Bihu the sugarcane research institute of Buralikson have already sold more than 2.5 tons of jaggery in solid and liquid forms. Several traders in the city said that most of the consumers prefer ‘Buralikson jaggery’ which smells always yummy and tastes sweeter.
Talking to this correspondent several jaggery traders of Tarajan, Marowaripatti, JB Road said that they could not store the Buralikson jaggery sufficiently as their is a huge gap of production and the demand of the quality product.