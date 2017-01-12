While the Fishery Research Centre (FRC) of the university produced 15 quintals of fishes for the celebration of Magh Bihu the sugarcane research institute of Buralikson have already sold more than 2.5 tons of jaggery in solid and liquid forms. Several traders in the city said that most of the consumers prefer ‘Buralikson jaggery’ which smells always yummy and tastes sweeter.

Talking to this correspondent several jaggery traders of Tarajan, Marowaripatti, JB Road said that they could not store the Buralikson jaggery sufficiently as their is a huge gap of production and the demand of the quality product.