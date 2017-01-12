In a workshop held at Dr John Berry White Seminar Hall in the premises of the Office of the Additional Chief Medical and Health Office (FW), here recently, the health officials discussed at length about the need for vaccination of the Rota virus vaccine as per the directive of the Central Government. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is currently planning to role out Rota Virus Vaccine in all districts in Assam.

In the day-long workshop, sessions were taken on the launch of Rota virus vaccine and effective planning and utilisation of the Rota virus vaccine in the district.

The programme was presided over by Dr Udayan Borah, Joint Director of Health Services. Other dignitaries present in the meeting were Dr Sunity Gogoi, Dr Bhaba Jyoti Borah, Dr Deepak Milli, and Monikha Buragohain. All the SDM and Health Officer of the Block PHCs and Medical Officers of all the Cold Chain Points were called for the workshop. The Cold Chain Handlers of the all Block PHC also attended the workshop, a release stated.

The workshop was supported by John Snow Inc (JSI), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNICEF and other selected development partners.

The Rota virus vaccine will be included in the Universal Immunisation Programme. All the children below one year of age who are eligible will be administered 3 dose of the vaccine at the interval of four weeks. The children below one year of age are more prone to diarrhea and the proposed vaccine will give protection to the children against the Rota virus vaccine up to two years, the release stated.