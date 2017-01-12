Traders from both the nations will take part in the mela. A reception committee has been constituted for the purpose with Dhiren Boro as president, Narbu Wangdi as vice president and Dirgha Tamang as the secretary. For the last 65 years, the Subankhata Magh Mela has been an emotional occasion of galvanising the bond of fraternity between the Bhutanese and Indian people of the plains in these areas.

The programmes of the mela include inauguration of the main archway, lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Magh Mela temple, hoisting of the national flags of both the nations, release of parachute balloons, inauguration of main pandal, expo stalls, photo exhibition, craft bazaar and banijya mela.

The cultural programmes include dhulia, single dance competitions and contests on Bihu, Kherai, Jhumur, Saraniya-Kachari, Nepali and Bhutanese dances. Nahid Afrin will be the attraction of the cultural night on January 24. The reception committee has sought the participation of all sections of people during the mela. It is noteworthy that Subankhata Magh Mela has fond memories of association with Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.