The objective of the project is to develop a comprehensive framework for livelihood interventions and cluster development.

Manoj Kumar Das, Director, IIE, in his welcome address, spoke about various initiatives taken up by IIE in the northeastern region, a press release said.

Dr Sriparna B Baruah, Head, Centre for Industrial Extension, gave a detailed briefing on the project envisaged in two broad areas – honey processing and mustard processing. Dilip Kumar Das, GM-CSR (Hod), Oil India Limited, Duliajan delivered a speech about the programme 'OIL Jeevika.'

The programme was inaugurated recently in the presence of various stakeholders including representatives of district administration, village headman and representatives of Agriculture and various other departments.

The villages selected for the project are situated in Diyun Circle of Arunachal Pradesh. It comprises five villages of Changlang and Namsai districts -- Innao, Innao Pathar, Piyong, Kumchaika and Innao Chengmai, which are also subdivided into nine villages. These are Innao Singphou, Innao Khamti, Innao Ahom, Innao Pathar, Innao Chengmai, Kumchaikha, Kumchaikha Khamiam, Piyong-1 and Piyong-2.

The project will adopt a holistic approach with both forward and backward linkage. A total of 400 households will directly benefit through this project. The project aims at generating sustainable livelihood opportunities through capacity building, marketing and financial linkages and handholding support.